Contrasting BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) & Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX)

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) and Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.1% of BrainsWay shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of Luminex shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Luminex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares BrainsWay and Luminex’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrainsWay $22.06 million 5.85 -$5.39 million ($0.24) -32.67 Luminex $417.40 million 4.19 $15.17 million $0.32 115.59

Luminex has higher revenue and earnings than BrainsWay. BrainsWay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Luminex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BrainsWay and Luminex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrainsWay -19.44% -15.38% -10.40% Luminex 5.39% 4.66% 2.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for BrainsWay and Luminex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrainsWay 0 0 5 0 3.00 Luminex 0 3 0 0 2.00

BrainsWay currently has a consensus price target of $14.40, indicating a potential upside of 83.67%. Luminex has a consensus price target of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.03%. Given BrainsWay’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BrainsWay is more favorable than Luminex.

Volatility & Risk

BrainsWay has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luminex has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Luminex beats BrainsWay on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

BrainsWay Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain. The company primarily serves doctors, hospitals, and medical centers in the field of psychiatry. Brainsway Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays. The company also provides xTAG assays and products to identify the causative agent for respiratory and gastrointestinal infections, as well as IVD kits for cystic fibrosis genotyping and pharmacogenetic assays used to profile genetic mutations related to drug metabolism; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; SYNCT data management software solutions; and ARIES cassettes that are self-contained assay consumables, such as ARIES HSV 1&2 Assay, ARIES Flu A/B & RSV Assay, ARIES Group B Streptococcus Assay, ARIES Group A Strep Assay, ARIES Bordetella Assay, ARIES Norovirus Assay, ARIES C. difficile Assay, ARIES MRSA Assay, and SARS-CoV-2 Assay. In addition, it offers VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market; VERIGENE test cartridges; Amnis FlowSight imaging flow cytometers; Amnis ImageStream Mark II imaging flow cytometers; Amnis CellStream for cell and particle analysis; Guava easyCyte benchtop flow cytometers; Muse cell analyzers; and IDEAS, an image analysis software. Luminex Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Austin, Texas.

