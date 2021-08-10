Contrasting DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) and CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC)

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) and DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get CareCloud alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CareCloud and DocuSign, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CareCloud 0 0 5 0 3.00 DocuSign 0 3 15 0 2.83

CareCloud currently has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 83.95%. DocuSign has a consensus price target of $273.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.93%. Given CareCloud’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CareCloud is more favorable than DocuSign.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.7% of CareCloud shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.4% of DocuSign shares are held by institutional investors. 37.1% of CareCloud shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of DocuSign shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

CareCloud has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DocuSign has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CareCloud and DocuSign’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CareCloud $105.12 million 1.23 -$8.81 million ($1.79) -5.01 DocuSign $1.45 billion 41.10 -$243.27 million ($0.75) -408.67

CareCloud has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DocuSign. DocuSign is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CareCloud, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CareCloud and DocuSign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareCloud -2.91% -3.67% -2.67% DocuSign -12.54% -26.53% -4.55%

Summary

CareCloud beats DocuSign on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc. brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Services and solutions include revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health record (EHR), business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management (PXM). CareCloud is headquartered in Somerset, NJ.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc. provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage. DocuSign was founded by Thomas H. Gonser and Court Lorenzini in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.