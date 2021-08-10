Contrasting MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) & CTGX Mining (OTCMKTS:CHCX)

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) and CTGX Mining (OTCMKTS:CHCX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get MongoDB alerts:

This table compares MongoDB and CTGX Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MongoDB -43.16% -648.36% -16.73% CTGX Mining N/A N/A N/A

MongoDB has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CTGX Mining has a beta of 17.45, indicating that its share price is 1,645% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.1% of MongoDB shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of MongoDB shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of CTGX Mining shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MongoDB and CTGX Mining’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MongoDB $590.38 million 40.04 -$266.94 million ($3.52) -108.06 CTGX Mining N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CTGX Mining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MongoDB.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for MongoDB and CTGX Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MongoDB 0 3 12 0 2.80 CTGX Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

MongoDB currently has a consensus price target of $371.87, indicating a potential downside of 2.24%. Given MongoDB’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MongoDB is more favorable than CTGX Mining.

Summary

MongoDB beats CTGX Mining on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc. provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB. It also provides professional services, such as consulting and training. The company was formerly known as 10gen, Inc. and changed its name to MongoDB, Inc. in August 2013. MongoDB, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

CTGX Mining Company Profile

CTGX Mining, Inc., through its subsidiary, Sackets Harbor Brewing Company, develops, produces, and markets micro brewed beers. The company offers its products under the brand names of War of 1812 Amber Ale, Railroad Red Ale, Thousand Island Pale Ale, 1812 Amber Ale Light, and Harbor Wheat. It also develops complementary products, such Sackets Harbor Coffee and Sackets Harbor Brewing Co. Root Beer. The company was formerly known as Harbor Brewing Co., Inc. and changed its name to CTGX Mining, Inc. in November 2012. CTGX Mining, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.