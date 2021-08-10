ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 213 ($2.78) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 230 ($3.00). Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 7.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 212 ($2.77) to GBX 229 ($2.99) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Tuesday. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 241.75 ($3.16).

CTEC stock remained flat at $GBX 230 ($3.00) during trading hours on Monday. 2,877,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,310,785. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.53. The stock has a market cap of £4.63 billion and a PE ratio of 46.94. ConvaTec Group has a 12 month low of GBX 173.20 ($2.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 265 ($3.46). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 246.26.

In other news, insider Constantin Coussios acquired 8,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 236 ($3.08) per share, with a total value of £19,918.40 ($26,023.52).

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

