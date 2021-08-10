Convergence Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,734 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,720,393 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,367,378,000 after buying an additional 176,530 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,636,987 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,950,397,000 after acquiring an additional 305,619 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,144,654 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,622,526,000 after acquiring an additional 115,387 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,937,940 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,194,108,000 after purchasing an additional 177,985 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,559,093 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,009,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $3,426,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 74,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $10,433,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 314,171 shares of company stock valued at $43,984,125. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $3.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.11. The company had a trading volume of 305,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,777,733. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMAT. ICAP upped their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.58.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

