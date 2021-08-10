Convergence Investment Partners LLC Grows Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.4% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 24.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.5% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.84. The company had a trading volume of 347,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,790,936. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.29. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $119.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.01.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

