Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $2.53 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,518 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for approximately 1.1% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 21,740 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Oracle by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 40,538 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 6.9% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 22.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81,794 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 14,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.69. 226,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,281,395. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $53.66 and a 1 year high of $91.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $88,548,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,139,857,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,718,172,254.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,910,000 shares of company stock valued at $227,041,800. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

