Convergence Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 905.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,771 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth $83,362,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of UGI by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,196,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,158,000 after buying an additional 1,906,904 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in UGI by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,675,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $888,925,000 after acquiring an additional 957,452 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,450,000 after purchasing an additional 391,178 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 655,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,884,000 after purchasing an additional 374,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

In other UGI news, CAO Laurie Bergman sold 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $403,884.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John L. Walsh sold 14,949 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $696,025.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 535,787 shares in the company, valued at $24,946,242.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,529 shares of company stock worth $1,693,805 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UGI shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th.

NYSE:UGI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.14. 10,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,369. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $31.09 and a 52 week high of $48.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.49.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. UGI had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

