Convergence Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ONEOK by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,319,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,093,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,794 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ONEOK by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,191,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,665,000 after acquiring an additional 126,360 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,731,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,684,000 after buying an additional 469,619 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in ONEOK by 1,305.9% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,708,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,847,000 after buying an additional 6,231,226 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 15.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,841,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,269,000 after acquiring an additional 662,379 shares in the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.31.

Shares of OKE traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.65. The company had a trading volume of 48,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,379. The company has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.44. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $57.55.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%. On average, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 263.38%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

