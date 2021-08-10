Convergence Investment Partners LLC Purchases 396 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. FIL Ltd raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 110,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 32,066 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,677,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,446,000 after acquiring an additional 108,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $55,223,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IPG traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $36.98. The company had a trading volume of 143,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,095,580. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.53. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $37.05.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.43%.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $7,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IPG. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Macquarie boosted their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.27.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

