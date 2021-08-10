Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,413 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,413 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 258.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 430.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

TSN traded up $2.12 on Tuesday, hitting $79.42. 171,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,984,088. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.82 and a fifty-two week high of $81.79. The company has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

