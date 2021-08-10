Convergence Investment Partners LLC Takes $1.69 Million Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 48,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of The Chemours by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of The Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of The Chemours during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Chemours during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in The Chemours by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,206,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,802,000 after acquiring an additional 174,675 shares in the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Chemours alerts:

NYSE:CC traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.00. 26,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,775. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $38.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.42.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.31. The Chemours had a return on equity of 61.31% and a net margin of 4.57%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. The Chemours’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

In other The Chemours news, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $102,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $317,391.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,005 shares of company stock worth $1,638,024. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus upgraded The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Chemours in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.