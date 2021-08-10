Copeland Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 328,802 Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 328,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,123,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 0.53% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3,351.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

In related news, Director Chin Hu Lim sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,885 shares in the company, valued at $4,249,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total value of $2,263,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 678,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,414,821.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KLIC shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

Shares of KLIC traded up $1.49 on Tuesday, reaching $70.52. The stock had a trading volume of 30,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,527. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.86 and a twelve month high of $69.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.89.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 20.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.95%.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.