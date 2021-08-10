Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $37.20 Million Stock Holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Copeland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 838,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,005 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $37,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the first quarter worth $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. FIX upgraded ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

ABM stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.10. 3,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,987. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.06. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $55.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 31.28%.

In other ABM Industries news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 4,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $220,718.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

