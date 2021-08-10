Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $46.90 Million Stock Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Copeland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 522,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,192 shares during the quarter. MSC Industrial Direct makes up about 1.7% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $46,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,169,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 11.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,365,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,714,000 after buying an additional 448,798 shares during the period. Nitorum Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,883,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 125.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 504,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,545,000 after purchasing an additional 280,540 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 735,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,377,000 after purchasing an additional 271,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

MSM traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,302. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.10. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.09 and a 1 year high of $96.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $866.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.61 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $996,824.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,665.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $63,957.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSM. TheStreet upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. William Blair upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.67.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

