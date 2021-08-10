Copeland Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Copeland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,323,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,173 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK makes up 2.0% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $55,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OZK. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.85. The stock had a trading volume of 13,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,027. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.93. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $45.83.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $268.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.35 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 44.62% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Bank OZK’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.44%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OZK shares. upped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank OZK has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.