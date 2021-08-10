Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 3,742 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,742 shares during the quarter. Innovative Industrial Properties makes up 1.5% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.91% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $41,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IIPR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 111,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,382,000 after purchasing an additional 42,157 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,884,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Andy Bui sold 1,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $95,285.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,222 shares of company stock valued at $590,643 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IIPR traded up $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.06. 2,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 165.60 and a current ratio of 165.60. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.11 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.27. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.50 and a 1 year high of $230.64.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $48.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.21 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.72% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.00%.

IIPR has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.13.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

