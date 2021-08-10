Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1602 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CLM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,185,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,241. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $13.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.32.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile
