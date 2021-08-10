Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1602 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CLM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,185,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,241. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $13.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.32.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

