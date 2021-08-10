Corra.Finance 24-Hour Volume Tops $30,473.00 (CORA)

Corra.Finance (CURRENCY:CORA) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 10th. Corra.Finance has a total market cap of $15.08 million and $30,473.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Corra.Finance coin can now be bought for $10.05 or 0.00021941 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Corra.Finance has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00045740 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.43 or 0.00155917 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.40 or 0.00147117 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,704.09 or 0.99758970 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002766 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $374.31 or 0.00817015 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Corra.Finance

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en

Corra.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Corra.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Corra.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Corra.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

