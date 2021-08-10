CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells $238,500.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $238,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $153,000.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total transaction of $203,970.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total transaction of $203,415.00.

On Friday, July 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $203,490.00.

On Monday, July 19th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.74, for a total transaction of $199,110.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.64, for a total transaction of $204,960.00.

On Monday, July 12th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $206,835.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.97, for a total transaction of $205,455.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.53, for a total transaction of $201,795.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total transaction of $201,180.00.

Shares of CRVL traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.50. 34,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,250. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.80 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.77. CorVel Co. has a 12-month low of $78.63 and a 12-month high of $163.00.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $145.51 million during the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 25.47%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 2.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 2.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.73% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

