CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 16.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CorVel were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRVL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 4th quarter worth about $28,581,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CorVel by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,538,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,791,000 after purchasing an additional 164,978 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CorVel by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,599,000 after purchasing an additional 82,686 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 1st quarter worth about $3,445,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CorVel by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 25,918 shares during the last quarter. 47.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRVL opened at $155.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.80 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.77. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $78.63 and a 1-year high of $163.00.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $145.51 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 9.54%.

In other news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $206,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 901,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,238,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 15,500 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,844,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,729. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,620. 49.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

