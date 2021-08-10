Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Reaches New 52-Week High at $443.78

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $443.78 and last traded at $442.75, with a volume of 27161 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $440.47.

Several research firms have issued reports on COST. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.00.

The stock has a market cap of $195.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $403.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total value of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at $10,547,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,085,585. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

