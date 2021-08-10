CoTrader Trading Down 3% Over Last Week (COT)

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 10th. Over the last seven days, CoTrader has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One CoTrader coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. CoTrader has a market cap of $2.21 million and $807.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00053303 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $384.19 or 0.00847120 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.96 or 0.00105755 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00040058 BTC.

CoTrader Profile

COT is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. CoTrader’s official website is cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

CoTrader Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoTrader should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoTrader using one of the exchanges listed above.

