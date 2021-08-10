Cowen Cuts XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $106.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $169.00 to $106.00 in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on XPO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised XPO Logistics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.38.

XPO opened at $84.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.36. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $46.53 and a fifty-two week high of $89.22.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. On average, equities research analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO Logistics news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $384,847,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,157 shares in the company, valued at $9,873,891.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,232,150 shares of company stock valued at $436,297,148. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 41.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

