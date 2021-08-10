Cowen Initiates Coverage on F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV)

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on F45 Training in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.29.

Shares of FXLV opened at $16.12 on Monday. F45 Training has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $17.75.

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

