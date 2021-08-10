Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Price Target Increased to €12.00 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from €11.30 ($13.29) to €12.00 ($14.12) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CRARY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($18.82) to €17.00 ($20.00) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €15.00 ($17.65) to €16.00 ($18.82) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crédit Agricole from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Crédit Agricole to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Get Crédit Agricole alerts:

Shares of Crédit Agricole stock opened at $7.17 on Monday. Crédit Agricole has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $8.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.06. The firm has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.87.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Crédit Agricole will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.