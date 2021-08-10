Credit Suisse Group Boosts ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Price Target to $398.00

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $389.00 to $398.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ANSS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANSYS from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $344.11.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $371.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $349.53. ANSYS has a 12 month low of $292.79 and a 12 month high of $413.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ANSYS will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.40, for a total transaction of $253,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,177,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,625 shares of company stock valued at $556,200 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ANSYS by 28.8% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,457,000 after acquiring an additional 39,511 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

