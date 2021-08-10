Credit Suisse Group Increases Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target to C$72.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$71.00 to C$72.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SLF. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$70.79.

SLF traded up C$0.36 on Tuesday, hitting C$66.05. 1,366,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,978,008. The company has a quick ratio of 516.21, a current ratio of 545.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$64.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.68 billion and a PE ratio of 11.63. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of C$51.59 and a 12 month high of C$67.26.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Director Dean Connor sold 14,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.95, for a total value of C$904,769.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,000 shares in the company, valued at C$7,610,633.10.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

