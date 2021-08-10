Credit Suisse Group Increases Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Price Target to $37.00

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) had its price target increased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SUN. Barclays lifted their target price on Sunoco from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Sunoco from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sunoco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

Shares of SUN stock opened at $36.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.82. Sunoco has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 111.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sunoco will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Sunoco by 212.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sunoco by 1.1% in the first quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 300,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sunoco by 126.7% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sunoco by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 42,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Sunoco during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

