Credit Suisse Group Raises PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Price Target to $84.00

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PFSI. Barclays raised their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and set a $73.00 target price (down from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JMP Securities cut their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. PennyMac Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.13.

PFSI stock opened at $67.71 on Monday. PennyMac Financial Services has a twelve month low of $46.56 and a twelve month high of $70.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.67.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.54). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 55.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.82%.

In other news, Director Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.10 per share, for a total transaction of $6,310,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $890,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 646,211 shares of company stock worth $39,177,208 and sold 561,322 shares worth $34,143,608. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 681,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,545,000 after purchasing an additional 46,843 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,107,000 after purchasing an additional 134,493 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 536,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,461,000 after purchasing an additional 212,833 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $29,185,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 416,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,864,000 after purchasing an additional 13,297 shares during the period. 50.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

