Critical Analysis: Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) vs. Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET)

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) and Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources has a beta of 2.69, suggesting that its stock price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vermilion Energy has a beta of 3.18, suggesting that its stock price is 218% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Range Resources and Vermilion Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Range Resources $1.97 billion 1.91 -$711.78 million ($0.09) -161.11 Vermilion Energy $835.76 million 1.34 -$1.13 billion ($1.02) -6.78

Range Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Vermilion Energy. Range Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vermilion Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Range Resources and Vermilion Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Range Resources 3 10 7 0 2.20 Vermilion Energy 1 7 2 0 2.10

Range Resources presently has a consensus target price of $14.03, suggesting a potential downside of 3.26%. Vermilion Energy has a consensus target price of $11.25, suggesting a potential upside of 62.57%. Given Vermilion Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vermilion Energy is more favorable than Range Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Range Resources and Vermilion Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Range Resources -39.35% 7.71% 2.04% Vermilion Energy 27.89% -15.68% -3.95%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.5% of Range Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.6% of Vermilion Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Range Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Range Resources beats Vermilion Energy on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A. Ghersinich in January 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.