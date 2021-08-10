Critical Contrast: Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) versus First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK)

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) and Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Get First National Bank Alaska alerts:

First National Bank Alaska has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlantic Union Bankshares has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.8% of First National Bank Alaska shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.2% of Atlantic Union Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Atlantic Union Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for First National Bank Alaska and Atlantic Union Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First National Bank Alaska 0 0 0 0 N/A Atlantic Union Bankshares 0 2 1 0 2.33

Atlantic Union Bankshares has a consensus price target of $37.67, indicating a potential upside of 2.38%. Given Atlantic Union Bankshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atlantic Union Bankshares is more favorable than First National Bank Alaska.

Dividends

First National Bank Alaska pays an annual dividend of $12.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Atlantic Union Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Atlantic Union Bankshares pays out 52.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Atlantic Union Bankshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First National Bank Alaska and Atlantic Union Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First National Bank Alaska $169.55 million 4.38 $57.53 million N/A N/A Atlantic Union Bankshares $784.94 million 3.70 $158.23 million $2.14 17.19

Atlantic Union Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than First National Bank Alaska.

Profitability

This table compares First National Bank Alaska and Atlantic Union Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First National Bank Alaska N/A N/A N/A Atlantic Union Bankshares 35.22% 10.73% 1.46%

Summary

Atlantic Union Bankshares beats First National Bank Alaska on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

First National Bank Alaska Company Profile

First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. It offers savings and checking accounts; money market deposits and safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal, home equity, and construction loans, as well as loans for stability and growth. The company also provides cash and wealth management, escrow and contract collection, and merchant services. In addition, it offers debit and credit cards, trust and investment management, online and mobile banking, and convenience banking services. The company operates through 27 branches. First National Bank Alaska was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management. The company was founded in July 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for First National Bank Alaska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Bank Alaska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.