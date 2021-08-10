Critical Review: BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) vs. Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB)

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) and BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Metropolitan Bank has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BancorpSouth Bank has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Metropolitan Bank and BancorpSouth Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metropolitan Bank 28.29% 13.90% 1.01% BancorpSouth Bank 26.05% 11.75% 1.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Metropolitan Bank and BancorpSouth Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metropolitan Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A BancorpSouth Bank 0 1 4 0 2.80

Metropolitan Bank presently has a consensus price target of $50.00, suggesting a potential downside of 34.25%. BancorpSouth Bank has a consensus price target of $31.40, suggesting a potential upside of 14.02%. Given BancorpSouth Bank’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BancorpSouth Bank is more favorable than Metropolitan Bank.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Metropolitan Bank and BancorpSouth Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metropolitan Bank $160.10 million 3.96 $39.12 million $4.66 16.32 BancorpSouth Bank $1.14 billion 2.49 $228.05 million $2.30 11.97

BancorpSouth Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Metropolitan Bank. BancorpSouth Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Metropolitan Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.2% of Metropolitan Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.9% of BancorpSouth Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Metropolitan Bank shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of BancorpSouth Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Metropolitan Bank beats BancorpSouth Bank on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area. The company offers checking, savings, term deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides lending products, including commercial, construction, multifamily, and one-to four-family real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; trade finance and letters of credit, term loans, and working capital lines of credit; commercial mortgages; and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers cash management services, as well as online and mobile banking, ACH, remote deposit capture, and debit card services. As of January 21, 2021, it operated six locations in Manhattan and Brooklyn, as well as Great Neck, Long Island. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other. The Banking Services Group segment offers deposit products, commercial loans and consumer loans. The Mortgage segment includes mortgage banking activities of originating mortgage loans; selling mortgage loans in the secondary market; and servicing the mortgage loans that are sold on a servicing retained basis. The Insurance Agencies segment serve as agents in the sale of commercial lines of insurance and full lines of property and casualty, life, health, and employee benefits products and services. The Wealth Management segment provides individuals, businesses, governmental institutions, and non-profit entities a wide range of solutions to help protect, grow, and transfer wealth. The General Corporate and Other segment covers activities not allocated to Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies or Wealth Management

