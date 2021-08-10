Croda International’s (COIHY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC raised shares of Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Croda International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS COIHY traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $61.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,238. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.21. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.42 and a beta of 0.85. Croda International has a 12-month low of $37.62 and a 12-month high of $62.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. The Personal Care segment offers speciality sustainable skin care, hair care and solar protection ingredients.

