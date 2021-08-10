Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CRON. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cronos Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cronos Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Cronos Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on Cronos Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.92.

Shares of Cronos Group stock opened at $7.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.21. Cronos Group has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $15.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.10.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 258.59% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $15.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cronos Group will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cronos Group in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Cronos Group by 188.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 15,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cronos Group in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. 12.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

