Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Cross Country Healthcare in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.23.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CCRN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Benchmark upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cross Country Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.14.

CCRN stock opened at $19.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.65. Cross Country Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $331.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, SVP Colin Patrick Mcdonald sold 6,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $128,452.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Trunfio sold 33,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total value of $657,602.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,133.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,402 shares of company stock valued at $984,981. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

