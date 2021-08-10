CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) released its earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 19.51%.

Shares of CAPL stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.42. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,062. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.66 million, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. CrossAmerica Partners has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $21.73.

Get CrossAmerica Partners alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.40%. CrossAmerica Partners’s payout ratio is 300.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CAPL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CrossAmerica Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

About CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for CrossAmerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossAmerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.