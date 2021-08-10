Crowd Machine (CMCT) Trading 16% Lower Over Last Week

Crowd Machine (CURRENCY:CMCT) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Crowd Machine coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crowd Machine has a market cap of $52,857.55 and $239.00 worth of Crowd Machine was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crowd Machine has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00053236 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002483 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00014960 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.75 or 0.00839009 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.72 or 0.00106548 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00041522 BTC.

About Crowd Machine

Crowd Machine (CRYPTO:CMCT) is a coin. Crowd Machine’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,164,800 coins. The official website for Crowd Machine is crowdmachine.com . The Reddit community for Crowd Machine is /r/CrowdMachine . Crowd Machine’s official Twitter account is @crowd_machine and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Crowd Machine is medium.com/crowd-machine

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowd Machine is a highly capable blockchain-agnostic decentralized cloud and sofware app creation technology that allows developers and inexperienced users to create decentralized applications at up to 45x the speed of conventional development approaches. To achieve this, Crowd Machine is creating the Crowd Computer, a global decentralized app execution engine comprised of a p2p network of Crowd Virtual Machines (CVM) designed to execute smart contracts and dapps. These CVMs are rewarded with the Crowd Machine token (CMCT), an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. “

