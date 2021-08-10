Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 16,751 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 151.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,829 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,751 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Summit Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Summit Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Summit Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.70.

In other news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $2,848,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,612.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SUM opened at $33.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.10.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $618.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Summit Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

