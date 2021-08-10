Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $707,000 Stock Position in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) by 26.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,041 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Conn’s were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Conn’s during the first quarter worth about $8,836,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Conn’s by 4.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 126,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Conn’s by 9,410.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Conn’s during the first quarter worth about $453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Todd Renaud sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $144,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,229.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Oded Shein sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $180,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,841.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,981 shares of company stock worth $2,136,972. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

CONN opened at $23.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.04 million, a PE ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.59. Conn’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.34.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $363.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.56 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.89) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Conn’s, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

CONN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

