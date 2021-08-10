Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $729,000 Stock Holdings in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 57.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Nautilus were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NLS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nautilus by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nautilus by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 476,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,651,000 after acquiring an additional 50,481 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nautilus by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 59,060 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Nautilus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Nautilus by 117.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 89,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Nautilus news, VP Jay Mcgregor sold 16,964 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $308,575.16. Also, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 10,000 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,052 shares of company stock valued at $699,453 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NLS opened at $14.33 on Tuesday. Nautilus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.68 and a twelve month high of $31.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.82. The company has a market capitalization of $438.15 million, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.13. Nautilus had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 78.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nautilus, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nautilus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Nautilus in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Nautilus Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

