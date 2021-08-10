Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $736,000 Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 703.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth $202,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 150.7% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth $1,258,000. Prana Capital Management LP boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 232.0% during the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 174,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,998,000 after purchasing an additional 122,120 shares during the period. Finally, Ursa Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter valued at about $16,193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW opened at $217.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.79. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $179.31 and a 12 month high of $271.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.36.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WLTW. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. cut their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.56.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

