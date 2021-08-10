Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $743,000 Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 89.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,081 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 220.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 453,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,369,000 after purchasing an additional 311,763 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 409.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 37,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 18,471 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $683,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $83.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.76. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.97 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.33.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 114.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. Analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LYV has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.38.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.