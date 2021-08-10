Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 13,786 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 40.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,786 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 45.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 1,685.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 6.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EVTC opened at $46.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.99. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.30 and a 12 month high of $46.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.72.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $149.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.58 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 27.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EVTC. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

