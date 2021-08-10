Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $764,000 Position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 3.3% during the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 1.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 13.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVEE shares. TheStreet upgraded NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NV5 Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

NV5 Global stock opened at $95.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.86. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.78 and a 12 month high of $109.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $153.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.27 million. On average, equities analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $867,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,707,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total value of $233,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,237 shares of company stock worth $6,069,986 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

