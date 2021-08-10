Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MODV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ModivCare alerts:

ModivCare stock opened at $178.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.53. ModivCare Inc. has a one year low of $84.32 and a one year high of $184.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.61.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.84. ModivCare had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $474.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.95 million. ModivCare’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ModivCare Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

MODV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ModivCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

About ModivCare

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV).

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.