Curtiss-Wright Co. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.45 Per Share (NYSE:CW)

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Curtiss-Wright in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.39.

CW opened at $119.48 on Monday. Curtiss-Wright has a 1-year low of $83.04 and a 1-year high of $133.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.61.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 9.74%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 10.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,910,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $463,794,000 after buying an additional 59,018 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,027,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $240,843,000 after buying an additional 186,097 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,799,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $213,409,000 after buying an additional 84,610 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 726,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,181,000 after buying an additional 153,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 645,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,161,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

