CV Sciences (CVSI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect CV Sciences to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). CV Sciences had a negative net margin of 96.46% and a negative return on equity of 125.42%. The business had revenue of $4.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 million. On average, analysts expect CV Sciences to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CV Sciences stock opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. CV Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.37. The stock has a market cap of $33.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CV Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

CV Sciences Company Profile

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The Consumer Products segment develops, manufactures, and markets plant-based dietary supplements and hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) products under the PlusCBD name in various market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, and specialty foods.

