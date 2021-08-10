Cyclone Protocol Trading Up 29% This Week (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Cyclone Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.91 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded 29% higher against the US dollar. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $576.82 or 0.01279679 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cyclone Protocol Coin Profile

Cyclone Protocol (CRYPTO:CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 13,713 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cyclone Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cyclone Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

