D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $601,000 Stake in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 7.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,069 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Model N were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Model N by 39.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 300,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,551,000 after purchasing an additional 84,221 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Model N by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 9,643 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Model N by 26.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,856,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,399,000 after purchasing an additional 392,966 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Model N by 49.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Model N by 6.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Model N news, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $45,796.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 157,097 shares in the company, valued at $5,517,246.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,322 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $502,988.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,499 shares in the company, valued at $17,015,604.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,756 shares of company stock valued at $931,806. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

Shares of NYSE:MODN opened at $32.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -51.73 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.74. Model N, Inc. has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $48.20.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.60% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $51.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Model N, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

